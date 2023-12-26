Magdeburg woman receives 2021 lottery ticket late

In February 2021, a woman from Magdeburg submits her lottery ticket anonymously and wins 100,000 euros. But the money remained with the lottery provider for almost three years. Now the winner has submitted her ticket: in perfect condition.

A woman from Magdeburg contacted Lotto-Toto Sachsen-Anhalt with a ticket that was almost three years old - and collected a prize of 100,000 euros. According to a Lotto spokeswoman in Magdeburg, she had correctly matched the six-digit winning number in the Super 6 lottery. Despite several reports of the win, she had not contacted us until shortly before Christmas.

According to the Lotto spokesperson, the prize had already been confirmed on February 27, 2021, on a ticket worth €40.20 that had been played for four weeks. However, as this ticket was submitted anonymously and without a customer card, it was not possible to determine the winner in any other way. "This was the only six-figure prize amount that was still open for such a long time," explained Lotto Managing Director Stefan Ebert.

The woman had put her old receipt away so that she could have it checked later. Even after 34 months, the receipt was in perfect order. A nice trip is at the top of the winner's wish list.

It happens time and again that lottery winnings are not noticed immediately. According to Lotto-Toto, 660,000 euros from 2021 are still waiting for their winners in Saxony-Anhalt alone. Open winnings from 2021 can still be claimed until December 31, 2024. Almost €850,000 in winnings from 2022 are still outstanding and can be claimed until the end of 2025.

In September, a man from the Stuttgart area initially did not claim his million euro win in the 6 out of 49 lottery. He knew about his good fortune shortly after the draw at the end of August - but he apparently could hardly believe that he had actually won such a huge sum, as Lotto Baden-Württemberg announced at the time. The man initially hid his ticket in a cupboard before he cashed it in. After thinking about it, he decided to continue his job for the time being so that he could think about what he wanted to do with the money.

Source: www.ntv.de