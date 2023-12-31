Skip to content
Magdeburg expects the flood peak in the new year

The water level of the Elbe in Magdeburg is only rising slowly. On Sunday, the measured value at the Strombrücke bridge was 5.11 meters around midday, according to the flood forecasting center. The highest level is not expected until Monday or Tuesday with values around 5.20 meters in the state...

View of the Buckau ferry.
Flood situation - Magdeburg expects the flood peak in the new year

The water level of the Elbe in Magdeburg is only rising slowly. On Sunday, the measured value at the Strombrücke bridge was 5.11 meters around midday, according to the flood forecasting center. The maximum level is not expected until Monday or Tuesday with values around 5.20 meters in the state capital.

The maximum level was originally predicted for Sunday. During the 2013 floods, the maximum water level in Magdeburg was 7.47 meters, according to a statement from the city administration. The current situation is being monitored very closely and further precautionary measures have been taken.

The flood situation is currently tense in some parts of Saxony-Anhalt. The district of Mansfeld-Südharz, for example, declared a state of emergency on Saturday due to the persistently high water levels. Experts expect the situation to ease in the coming days.

