- Magazine named her the most beautiful British woman

Princess Beatrice (35) was once ridiculed by the press and public for her fashion sense - who could forget the beige fascinator hat she wore to the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate. But times have changed: Now, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) even tops the list of Britain's best-dressed men and women of the year 2024. British magazine "Tatler" crowned Beatrice this week as the "Style Queen".

Princess Beatrice is now a "beacon of fashion elegance, combining vintage-inspired cuts with fresh glamour from the runway". She is the "epitome of contemporary opulence".

Fans are pleased with the choice: "It's wonderful to see Princess Beatrice at number one! She was unfairly criticized or mocked for her appearance in the past, but I've always thought she's so stylish and beautiful," writes a user on Instagram. Another user thinks Princess Kate (42) should be included in the list: "She's already broken the internet with her two appearances this year."

These celebrities are, according to "Tatler", the best-dressed Britons

"Tatler" awarded second place on the list to British fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper (37), third place to Beckham offspring Cruz Beckham (19). He is a "new poster boy for the London Fashion Week with his sporty-luxurious silhouettes and rockstar-like cuts".

However, Beatrice is not the only aristocrat on this list: "Tatler" sees aristocrat son Lord William Gordon-Lennox (27) in fourth place, fifth place goes to Annabel Elliot (75), sister of Queen Camilla (76). Also in the top 10: fashion designer Anu Hinduja, model and WAG Sasha Attwood (28), Lucy van Straubenzee (36), footballer Ben Chilwell (27) and Victoria Starmer (49), wife of the new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (61).

Annabel Elliot's fashion sense has also earned her recognition, as she was named among the best-dressed Britons by 'Tatler', placing fifth on the list in 2024. Princess Beatrice highly praises her sister's style, often seen wearing Annabel's designs at various events.

Read also: