Once again, Venezuelan President Maduro is shaking things up by altering the holiday schedule. This time, he's pushing Christmas forward to October 1st. This move appears to be a strategic response to the chaos that ensued after a contentious election, with the government aiming to gain the backing of the less fortunate citizens.

Navigating through a political storm, Maduro announced his plan in a televised address to his supporters. "It's almost October, and already the scent of Christmas is in the air. As a gesture of gratitude to the resilient people, I am declaring by decree that Christmas will be celebrated on October 1st," he said. He added that the festivities would bring peace, joy, and security to the nation.

This isn't a new tactic for Maduro. In the midst of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, he shifted Christmas to October 15th, and in 2021, he advanced it to October 4th.

Around that time, a video surfaced of the Presidential Palace, Miraflores, decked out in Christmas decorations, complete with festive trees. Historically, the Venezuelan government distributes food packages, including ham, to economically disadvantaged neighborhoods during the holiday season.

Election Fraud Allegations

Following a controversial election on July 28th, the pro-government electoral commission declared Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, the winner. The opposition, however, alleges massive electoral fraud and heralds Edmundo González Urrutia as their candidate's triumph. The Venezuelan government requested the arrest of Urrutia, a former diplomat, based on charges brought forth by the prosecutor's office.

The United States and several Latin American countries have acknowledged Urrutia's electoral victory. The European Union and the Organization of American States express doubts about the authenticity of the voting results. Protests against what the demonstrators perceive as a manipulated election result have erupted in Venezuela and abroad in recent times.

