Successes, Scandals, Musical History - Madonna turns 66: The life of the "Queen of Pop" in pictures

Madonna arrived in New York in 1978 with just $30, aiming to become a dancer. Five years later, the world knew her name: Madonna exploded onto the scene in the 80s, becoming a symbol of feminism, a sex icon, a style icon, and a world-changer.

Madonna's Impact

With her music, often controversial performances, and unyielding spirit, the "Queen of Pop" shaped and changed the cultural landscape of the 80s and 90s. She fought against the discrimination of minorities, packed social messages into her music videos and performances, and was a champion for strong women, the LGBTQ+ community, and justice. Madonna's impact was explosive, challenging established norms, becoming a symbol of revolutionary, self-determined femininity.

Her journey is even more impressive considering her background. Raised in a Catholic convent, Madonna was always one of the brightest students. Yet, even then, she knew what she wanted in life. She took dance and music lessons, moved to New York at 20, and pursued her dream of the big stage with immense dedication and professionalism. Between 1985 and 1987, no musician sold more records than her. In 1984 and 1989, she had more Top-Five hits in the USA and UK than Elvis or the Beatles had previously.

A Symbol of Change

Even today, Madonna is a brand, a symbol of change. She once said, "I want to be like Gandhi, Martin Luther King, and John Lennon. But I want to stay alive." And she continues to do so: staying alive, making history, and changing the world, even if just a little.

In the 90s, Madonna's influence continued to resonate, as she continued to advocate for social justice and champion marginalized groups.

Madonna's music and performances during the 90s were a testament to her enduring impact, reflecting the evolving cultural landscape of the time and setting new standards for pop music.

Read also: