Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsintegrationParliamentparisemmanuel macrongovernmentelisabeth bornefrancemigrationconstitutionalityfrance inter

Macron wants to have migration law reviewed

With a new law, France wants to restrict immigration more, but at the same time improve integration. Criticism is raining down from the left and right. Now the Constitutional Council is to help.

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
Several MPs from the left wing of President Emmanuel Macron's camp had already announced before the....aussiedlerbote.de
Several MPs from the left wing of President Emmanuel Macron's camp had already announced before the vote that they would vote against the text. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

France - Macron wants to have migration law reviewed

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to have the constitutionality of a recently passed immigration law, which is controversial within his camp, reviewed. "The President will refer the matter to the Constitutional Council and the Constitutional Council will say what the situation is," Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne told the France Inter channel in Paris this morning.

The controversial law was passed by parliament late on Tuesday evening, albeit in a significantly more stringent version under pressure from the conservative opposition party Les Républicains. Borne said that the government had constitutional doubts about some points.

Decision likely to be made in January

Like the German Federal Constitutional Court, the French Constitutional Council reviews laws and projects for their legality. If the Council examines the constitutionality of a law before it comes into force, a decision is made within thirty days, or eight days in urgent cases. If Macron appeals to the Constitutional Council before Christmas, it should be clear in January whether he can bring the law into force in its current form or whether it needs to be amended.

With this project, the government wants to tighten controls on immigration and improve integration. The law is causing discontent in parts of the government camp, with some MPs voting against it in parliament. Borne contradicted media reports that Health Minister Aurélien Rousseau had resigned in protest against the law. The president had not received any such resignation. Macron wanted to comment on the struggle over the law on television in the evening.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public