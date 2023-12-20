France - Macron wants to have migration law reviewed

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to have the constitutionality of a recently passed immigration law, which is controversial within his camp, reviewed. "The President will refer the matter to the Constitutional Council and the Constitutional Council will say what the situation is," Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne told the France Inter channel in Paris this morning.

The controversial law was passed by parliament late on Tuesday evening, albeit in a significantly more stringent version under pressure from the conservative opposition party Les Républicains. Borne said that the government had constitutional doubts about some points.

Decision likely to be made in January

Like the German Federal Constitutional Court, the French Constitutional Council reviews laws and projects for their legality. If the Council examines the constitutionality of a law before it comes into force, a decision is made within thirty days, or eight days in urgent cases. If Macron appeals to the Constitutional Council before Christmas, it should be clear in January whether he can bring the law into force in its current form or whether it needs to be amended.

With this project, the government wants to tighten controls on immigration and improve integration. The law is causing discontent in parts of the government camp, with some MPs voting against it in parliament. Borne contradicted media reports that Health Minister Aurélien Rousseau had resigned in protest against the law. The president had not received any such resignation. Macron wanted to comment on the struggle over the law on television in the evening.

Source: www.stern.de