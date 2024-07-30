Macron sees Morocco as the claimant to the disputed Western Sahara

France has taken a significant step in recognizing Morocco's claim over the Western Sahara, a territory disputed under international law. French President Emmanuel Macron, in a letter to Morocco's King Mohammed VI, stated that "the present and future of Western Sahara lie within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty." France supports the autonomy plan for the region proposed by Morocco in 2007, which it believes is the only just and lasting political solution in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

This announcement is a major political gain for Morocco, with France now aligning itself with similar positions held by Spain, the USA, and Israel. Morocco's royal palace described the development as "important and significant" in the matter.

Western Sahara was a Spanish colony until 1975. After Spain's withdrawal, Morocco annexed several parts of the territory. Rabat has since controlled vast areas of the sparsely populated, but resource-rich desert region. The Polisario Front, supported by Algeria, seeks independence for Western Sahara.

Algeria swiftly reacted by recalling its ambassador from France just hours later. France has "definitely and explicitly supported the colonial reality" imposed on Western Sahara, Algeria's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency APS. "This step, which no previous French government has taken, has been taken by the current government with great contempt and disregard, without any thoughtful consideration of the consequences."

In 2022, Spain acknowledged that Western Sahara could be an independent province under Moroccan sovereignty, as proposed by Rabat. In protest, Algeria recalled its ambassador from Madrid and left the post vacant for over a year.

This recognition by France strengthens Morocco's position in its long-standing dispute over sovereignty in the Western Sahara. Despite France's support, the issue remains a contentious point between Morocco and its neighbor, Algeria, which strongly advocates for Western Sahara's independence.

