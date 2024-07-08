Election to the National Assembly - Macron rejects resignation of Prime Minister Attal for the time being

After the unexpected outcome of the parliamentary elections in France, State President Emmanuel Macron has initially rejected the resignation request of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. Macron asked him to stay on as prime minister first to ensure the stability of the country, according to the Élysée Palace.

The Left Alliance surprisingly won the new elections. The government coalition of Attal and Macron lost its majority in the National Assembly and will likely be the second strongest force before the Right Nationals of Marine Le Pen. No absolute majority was achieved by any of the groups, making government formation difficult.

Attal had announced his resignation on Sunday evening after the calculations. However, it was already suspected that he would stay in office for some weeks more for ongoing business - also with a view to the Olympic Games, which begin in Paris on July 26.

