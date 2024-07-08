"Macron held a referendum on Le Pen - and won"

ntv.de: Was was a good day for Europe with Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (RN) finishing third in the second round of the French parliamentary elections?

Anton Hofreiter: At least it was a significantly better day for Europe than many had anticipated. The possibility that the radical right in France could gain an absolute majority or come close to it was real. A third place is still a lot, considering the party's history and its political goals. However, this Wahlsonntag was a good day for Europe, given the concerns.

The RN achieved its best-ever result, but the left-populist La France insoumise is part of the winning Front Populaire. The political extremes have gained at the expense of the center.

One should not equate the Fascists with the Left Alliance. That would be a serious mistake. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the founder of La France insoumise, is a problematic figure in many ways. The party also has a number of other problematic candidates. However, the Left Alliance should be viewed differently: Within the Front Populaire, the Greens and Social Democrats are strong. Therefore, it cannot be said that the parties of democratic center have weakened in general, although the Macron alliance has shrunk.

President Emmanuel Macron presented the French with a choice through the new elections: "Do you really want to be governed by Le Pen's party, even if you elected it first in the European elections?" A clever move?

This was a high-risk decision from Macron. He surprised and even shocked many people with it. He did not get what he secretly hoped for: a clear majority and stable relationships in the parliament, which he did not have before either. However, he did achieve something: The French people have given a clear sign against the radical right after the difficult European election result. Voter turnout was higher than it had been in decades. Macron held a referendum on Le Pen and won.

To keep the RN out of power, a government made up of parties from different factions must be formed. But France's political culture is moving away from compromise. Should France adapt?

It is important that the democratic parties handle this result responsibly. Compromises and cooperation were not necessary in the past due to the majority election system. France is now facing problems from two worlds: The majority election does not proportionally represent the parties' election results. Yet, the parliament, the Assemblée Nationale, is shaped by a fragmented party landscape. That's quite surprising. The debates on a reform of the electoral system, which have occurred frequently in recent years, gain in significance once again.

The Left Alliance is largely due to an initiative by the Green politician Marine Tondelier. Given that the Greens in France are a relatively small party, what does that say?

The Greens are often in power in Europe and work hard on compromises. At the same time, we have a great awareness that the Radical Right poses a huge threat to our democracy and freedom. Therefore, it does not surprise me that the Greens have played such a positive role in France.

Interview with Anton Hofreiter conducted by Sebastian Huld

