Macron defends controversial immigration law

Following fierce criticism of the new immigration law, the French President has spoken out - and has also responded to the accusation that he has moved too close to Marine Le Pen's party.

Several MPs from the left wing of President Emmanuel Macron's camp had already announced before the vote that they would vote against the text. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

France - Macron defends controversial immigration law

French President Emmanuel Macron has defended the immigration law passed by parliament against criticism, including from within his own ranks. Macron said on France 5 television on Wednesday evening that the law was clearly aimed at preventing migrants from immigrating to France irregularly and thus also preventing the social system from being overburdened. At the same time, migrants who had previously worked without residence papers were to be granted a residence permit under certain conditions.

The controversial law was passed by parliament late on Tuesday evening, albeit in a significantly stricter version under pressure from the conservative opposition party Les Républicains. As the government has constitutional doubts about some points, Macron wants to submit the law to the Constitutional Council. The Council will then examine the law for its legality. Some passages may need to be amended before the project comes into force.

There was also criticism of the fact that the law was only able to pass through parliament because the right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National voted in favor of the project rather than against it. Instead of clearly distancing itself from Marine Le Pen 's party, the government had moved closer to the right-wing party, the accusation went. "I say quite openly that our compatriots have been waiting for this law and if you don't want the Rassemblement National to come to power with its ideas, then you have to tackle the problems that strengthen the party," said Macron.

Source: www.stern.de

