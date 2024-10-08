Macron and Netanyahu engage in a protracted telephone dispute

In response to Israel's actions in the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron openly criticized and advocated for halting weapon deliveries. This stance didn't sit well with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who labeled it disgraceful. A phone conversation ensued between the two leaders that suggested their dispute was far from resolved.

As per the French presidential palace, Macron maintained a strong stance in defense of Israel's security during their discussion, while urging for a ceasefire. Macron's plea for an arms embargo against Israel, in response to the conflict in Gaza, was met with anger by Netanyahu.

The French presidential palace further stated that Macron reminded Netanyahu of France's earlier mobilization of military resources to safeguard Israel against Iranian attacks. He reiterated Israel's right to protect itself from terrorism and emphasized that it should be able to do so without facing restrictions. Macron also pointed out that continual weapon deliveries would only widen the conflict in Gaza and potentially spread it to Lebanon, failing to provide the expected security for both Israelis and the region as a whole.

However, Netanyahu held firm in his belief that Israel should receive unwavering support from its allies rather than face restrictions that fortify Iran's power base in the region.

