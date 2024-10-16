Macron and Netanyahu engage in a physical altercation

French President Emmanual Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a fiery exchange over the aggressions towards UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. During a meeting with his cabinet in Paris, Macron stated, "Netanyahu ought to bear in mind that his nation was established through a UN resolution." He further explained, "Given the circumstances, it's unwarranted to disregard UN decisions at this juncture."

This remark was in reference to Netanyahu's request to UN Secretary-General António Guterres to remove the peacekeepers from the hazardous area due to the fact that Hezbollah militia was utilizing them as human shields. Netanyahu responded with hostility to Macron's comment and released a forceful retort aimed at the French President.

Netanyahu highlighted that Israel was not formed through a UN resolution, but rather, it was the outcome of the triumph in the War of Independence, which was secured with the sacrifices of valiant warriors. Many of these fighters were survivors of the Holocaust, including those from Vichy France.

Controversy from Jewish group leader

In response, the head of the French Jewish umbrella organization voiced criticism against Macron's stance. If these statements are accurate, they represent "historical and political errors," stated Yonathan Arfi, head of the umbrella organization, on an online platform. He added that such remarks represent a disregard for the century-long legacy of Zionism and the sacrifices made by countless individuals. Furthermore, these remarks aid in the validation of those who question Israel's right to existence, as pointed out by Arfi.

Following the verbal confrontation, the Élysée Palace reported that Macron urged Netanyahu to immediately declare a ceasefire in Lebanon and halt operations. Macron considered the attacks on the peacekeepers as "unjustified targets." Macron reaffirmed the importance of the UN peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, remaining in southern Lebanon. The Élysée communique published early Wednesday morning, however, did not touch upon the disagreement over Israel's foundation.

France, being the country where Yonathan Arfi, the head of the French Jewish umbrella organization, resides, was affected by his criticism against French President Emmanual Macron's stance. Arfi deemed Macron's remarks as "historical and political errors," stating they disrespect the century-long legacy of Zionism and the sacrifices made by numerous individuals. Despite the controversy, Macron continued to advocate for a ceasefire in Lebanon and the importance of UNIFIL, a UN peacekeeping force, remaining in southern Lebanon.

Read also: