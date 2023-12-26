North Friesland - Machinery warehouse on fire: toxic cloud of smoke

A warehouse for agricultural machinery caught fire in Niebüll (Nordfriesland district) on Tuesday. No people have been injured so far, according to a spokesperson for the rescue control center on Tuesday. Around 70 firefighters have been on duty since the alarm was raised at 8.48 am.

The control center warns that the large fire in the warehouse is causing heavy smoke development with toxic fumes. People should avoid the affected area and drive around it.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de