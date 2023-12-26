Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsnorth frisiacloud of smokeschleswig-holsteinfireswarehouseniebülldistrict of north friesland

Machinery warehouse on fire: toxic cloud of smoke

A barn with agricultural equipment is on fire in Niebüll. The rescue coordination center warns of heavy smoke development with toxic fire gases.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
A member of the fire department sprays water from a hose. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A member of the fire department sprays water from a hose. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

North Friesland - Machinery warehouse on fire: toxic cloud of smoke

A warehouse for agricultural machinery caught fire in Niebüll (Nordfriesland district) on Tuesday. No people have been injured so far, according to a spokesperson for the rescue control center on Tuesday. Around 70 firefighters have been on duty since the alarm was raised at 8.48 am.

The control center warns that the large fire in the warehouse is causing heavy smoke development with toxic fumes. People should avoid the affected area and drive around it.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
View of the relief polder in front of the Leda barrage in Leer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation in Leer district eases

According to the fire department, the flood situation in the Leer district has eased somewhat. "The safety measures on the dyke worked during the night and were successful," the Leer district fire department announced on Facebook on Tuesday morning. Evacuations were not necessary. The water...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest

Raindrops collect on a windshield. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Only a short break in the rain in NRW

The continuous rain takes a short break in NRW, but it doesn't stay completely dry. And showers and thunderstorms will increase again towards the weekend. Meteorologist Nils Damke from the German Weather Service said in Essen on Tuesday that the flood situation on the rivers in the state could...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
View of the dam wall of the full Okertal reservoir. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Oker dam full: Braunschweig expects flood wave

The Oker dam in the Harz Mountains has reached its maximum capacity. More water is now being released into the Oker via the overflow of the dam wall, the Braunschweig city administration announced on Tuesday. Instead of 16 cubic meters per second, 30 cubic meters per second are now flowing into...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public