Machete attack at supermarket: two men in court

At the 'Dong Xuan Center' in Berlin-Lichtenberg, a dispute between two groups escalates and turns violent. Some men are armed with machetes, knives, and wooden planks.

2 min read
After a violent altercation at the Asian wholesale market "Dong Xuan Center" in Berlin-Lichtenberg, two men, aged 29 and 36, are standing trial at Tiergarten District Court. The prosecution accuses the defendants of causing grievous bodily harm, alleging they were part of two groups that clashed on the evening of March 15. Several men were injured. The defendants admitted to being involved at the start of the trial.

The incident occurred early in the evening outside Hall 1 of the market, according to the prosecution. The 36-year-old allegedly punched a 37-year-old man from the opposing group without provocation. When the victim tried to flee, the defendants and eight other men pursued him, the prosecution claims.

The chase, according to the prosecution, turned into a hunt

To prevent further blows, the victim allegedly stabbed the 36-year-old. The defendants and other group members then armed themselves with four machetes and a wooden plank and began a pursuit, severely injuring the victim and a witness who tried to help.

The defendants, both Vietnamese nationals, were arrested a few days after the violent incident. The 36-year-old now claims he had intended to mediate. He was injured by stab wounds.

The 29-year-old said he was "dragged into" the situation. He received a call shortly before the altercation, asking him to come to the center as there was trouble. He was heavily intoxicated and described the events as "like a movie."

The "Dong Xuan Center" consists of several large halls with a total of 350 shops, mainly run by Vietnamese. However, the wholesale market has also been the scene of violence and raids in the past. The trial is set to continue on September 5.

