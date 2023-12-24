Culture - LWL visitor balance 2023: Significant plus for the museums

The museums of the Landschaftsverband Westfalen-Lippe have almost returned to their pre-coronavirus visitor numbers. According to a balance sheet published at the end of the year, 1.76 million visitors came to the 35 cultural institutions of the LWL last year. That was around 100,000 more than in the previous year. In 2021, the Regional Association counted 1.11 million visitors.

The most popular museum in terms of the number of tickets sold is the Museum of Natural History with its recently modernized planetarium in Münster. Museum director Jan Ole Kriegs reports a peak figure of 347,000 visitors for 2023 (2022: 275,000).

The Museum für Kunst und Kultur am Domplatz in Münster is currently showing the exhibition "Nudes" in collaboration with the Tate in London. 151,000 visitors came in 2023, around 32,000 more than in the same period last year. In the coronavirus year 2021, the museum only sold 88,000 tickets.

The LWL operates eight museums of industrial heritage, including the Zollern colliery in Dortmund, the Henrichenburg ship lift in Waltrop and the Bocholt textile factory in western Münsterland. Together, they all recorded 451,000 visitors, an increase of 21,000 in 2023. 430,000 visitors came to the industrial museums in the previous year.

Among the open-air museums, Detmold is ahead of Hagen with 172,000 visitors (2022: 153,000) and 121,000 (2022: 110,000).

The Landschaftsverband Westfalen-Lippe runs clinics, special schools and a large number of museums for the 27 towns and districts in the Westphalian region.

