Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri commences his swearing-in ceremony.

The scheduled transition is imminent, but Grand Duke Henri's reign still has some time left. His desire to step down has led him to involve his son, Prince Guillaume, more in his daily life. He wishes to continue his duty of driving his children to school and putting them to bed at night, now with his son by his side.

This marks the initiation of a power shift in Luxembourg. Grand Duke Henri has appointed his son as his representative, a prelude to the official transfer of power. The 42-year-old Prince Guillaume assumes certain duties from his father, allowing the latter to continue as the head of state. "I feel honored to assist our head of state even more starting today," stated Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume at a palace event following his appointment as Lieutenant-Representative (Statthalter).

He swore an oath to the constitution during a public parliament session, then greeted and interacted with citizens outside the palace and parliament.

Grand Duke Henri, in power since October 2000 and the head of the second smallest EU country, has internally decided on his abdication date but has chosen not to disclose it publicly yet. In a statement, he mentioned, "We haven't chosen a date yet, but it's clear it won't be too far off."

Prime Minister Luc Frieden described the occasion as "a significant moment" and "a unique moment in our nation's history." Prince Guillaume, as the sixth representative of the Luxembourg-Nassau dynasty, has "all the qualities required to carry out this role," asserted Frieden. The government will support him throughout the process.

Grand Duke Henri expressed his joy at the appointment, acknowledging his son's readiness and the appropriate timing. "I am thrilled to see my son take on more responsibilities since I believe it's time for me to ease up a little," said Henri. Prince Guillaume will handle tasks such as ambassador accreditation and signing decrees in the Grand Duke's name, while Henri will remain in charge of state visits and major national events.

Prince Guillaume assured that he will continue his economic missions, social work, and interactions with young people during his tenure as Statthalter. He expressed his readiness for the challenge, noting that at 42, he is still young and eager to introduce new ideas. "There won't be a revolution, but there is room for modernization," he added.

Guillaume earned a degree in political science from British and French universities and underwent military training at the Sandhurst Academy. Since 2012, he has been married to Princess Stephanie, a Belgian noble. They have two sons. Guillaume prioritizes family life and wished to maintain his role as a father, driving his sons to school and putting them to bed at night. To maintain balance between work and personal life, a new family house will be constructed on Schloss Berg's estate.

Luxembourg is the sole existing grand duchy globally, governing near 670,000 inhabitants. The Grand Duke is a title ranking between a king and a duke, serving in representative functions and enacting laws. In 2023, the grand ducal court budget amounted to approximately 19 million euros.

Guillaume played an increasing role in Grand Duke Henri's daily life due to his father's desire to step down. During a palace event, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume expressed his honor to assist his father more as Lieutenant-Representative.

Read also: