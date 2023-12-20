History - Luther museums with 105,000 visitors - plans for 2024

Around 105,000 people have visited the Luther museums in Wittenberg, Eisleben and Mansfeld this year. This is around 90 percent of the number of visitors in the pre-corona year 2019, the Luther Memorials Foundation in Saxony-Anhalt announced in Wittenberg on Tuesday. Among the highlights of this year were the hands-on exhibition "Raus mit der Sprache" in Luther's death house in Eisleben and the Wittenberg hands-on exhibition "Tatort 1522 - Das Escapespiel zur Lutherbibel". The exhibition in five escape rooms, in which visitors have to solve puzzles and free themselves, has been extended until spring 2025. Around 435 groups were there in 2023.

Two major projects are planned for the Luther museums in the coming year. Firstly, the Luther House in Wittenberg will be renovated to improve its energy efficiency, developed for tourism and given a new permanent exhibition. It is expected to reopen in 2025. In the Melanchthonhaus, an exhibition entitled "Cranach as a guest of Melanchthon" with Cranach treasures from the collection will be shown from the spring. They will thus remain accessible during the closure of the Lutherhaus. The small exhibition will showcase special works from the Cranach workshop, such as the portraits of the Reformers as well as the illustrations for their works and the large Ten Commandments panel.

Preparations are also underway for the commemoration of 500 years of the Peasants' War in 2024/25. On May 31, 2024, the Luther Museums opened the special exhibition "1525! Uprising for Justice" in Luther's death house in Eisleben and Luther's childhood home in Mansfeld.

Source: www.stern.de