Economic development - Lusatia further expands its role in battery production

Brandenburg is further expanding its expertise in battery production. Across the state, 33 companies with around 9300 jobs are now active in the battery value chain, according to the Brandenburg Economic Development Corporation (WFBB). Further investments, which together account for around 3500 jobs, are in preparation or already being implemented across the state. According to the WFBB, Lusatia is well ahead as an internationally sought-after location with eleven company projects. However, larger areas are still needed for a successful settlement.

The Canadian-German company Rock Tech plans to produce 24,000 tons of lithium hydroxide annually at its plant in Guben - a raw material for battery production for electric cars and energy storage systems. According to the company, it expects to receive full approval for the construction and operation of the plant at the beginning of January. Production is scheduled to start in 2026. "However, the main work now depends on approval from the Federal Ministry of Economics for further funding commitments," a spokeswoman for the company told dpa.

Other examples of companies from the industry settling here include the chemical group BASF, which produces cathode material for battery production in Schwarzheide(Oberspreewald-Lausitz), and the company SVolt, which plans to manufacture battery cells in Lauchhammer (Oberspreewald-Lausitz).

According to the WFBB, a state-wide study on the stock of and demand for commercial and industrial space has shown that Lusatia currently still has suitable areas for companies to settle. However, provisions must be made in order to be able to make good offers to investors in the future, said WFBB Managing Director Steffen Kammradt. "Large areas over 50 hectares are particularly needed."

Industrial friendliness, free space and added value are reasons for the company Altech to build a plant for advanced ceramic batteries in the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, which do not require materials such as lithium or cobalt. These are batteries for the power grid. The energy company Leag has already signaled its interest. With its plans to build a huge energy center consisting of photovoltaic and wind power plants on post-mining areas, it also wants to use different batteries.

Dekra at the Lausitzring, which is expanding its test center for autonomous driving to include a battery test center, is a partner for topics relating to testing and certification in the automotive sector. To make the German battery industry less dependent on raw materials, three companies are planning battery recycling in Lusatia.

"Within a few years, the basis for a new circular economy will be created in Lusatia," said Kamradt. This puts Lusatia at the forefront of new technologies for the energy transition and for the mobility of the future. Work is being done on further settlements.

