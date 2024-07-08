Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsOscar12 Years a SlaveSupporting roleKenyaHollywood actressLupita Nyong'oLos AngelesOscarsPeopleMovieUSAEmma Thompson

Lupita Nyong'o worried about Oscar curse

After winning an Oscar in 2014 for her supporting role in "12 Years a Slave", Nyong'o said she was worried about her career. She received helpful advice from a British colleague at the time.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
2 min read
Lupita Nyong'o worried about her career after her Oscar win in 2014. (archive picture)
Lupita Nyong'o worried about her career after her Oscar win in 2014. (archive picture)

People - Lupita Nyong'o worried about Oscar curse

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o reportedly expressed concerns about her career to her British colleague Emma Thompson after her early Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress. "I had heard a lot about the curse of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress," the 41-year-old told US magazine "People". "Many people who had won it had no major projects afterwards."

Nyong'o won the Academy Award in 2014 for her supporting role in "12 Years a Slave". She had received the award quite early in her career, she explained. She was worried about "falling off the map" after the accolade.

Actress and Oscar winner Thompson (65, "Howards End") advised her to follow her own feelings and not heed the recommendations of others, Nyong'o shared. "She was the one who encouraged me to do what I wanted to do then. It was a Broadway theater piece at the time."

The actress, who later also appeared in the "Black Panther" films, is currently starring in the horror film "A Quiet Place: Day One".

Lupita Nyong'o's victory at the Oscars for her supporting role in "12 Years a Slave" took place in the heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles. Despite her early success, the Kenyan actress expressed apprehensions about her career, drawing from tales of the Oscar's 'curse' for Best Supporting Actress. Emma Thompson, her British colleague and fellow Oscar winner, offered comforting advice, urging her to trust her instincts and pursue her interests, even if it meant taking on a supporting role in a Broadway theater piece in the USA.

Nyong'o's career trajectory since then has been nothing short of remarkable. She became a household name in the USA after her critically acclaimed performances in various movies following "12 Years a Slave", including the blockbuster "Black Panther". At present, she's making waves with her role in the horror film "A Quiet Place: Day One.", which has once again showcased her versatility as an actress.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public