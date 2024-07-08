People - Lupita Nyong'o worried about Oscar curse

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o reportedly expressed concerns about her career to her British colleague Emma Thompson after her early Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress. "I had heard a lot about the curse of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress," the 41-year-old told US magazine "People". "Many people who had won it had no major projects afterwards."

Nyong'o won the Academy Award in 2014 for her supporting role in "12 Years a Slave". She had received the award quite early in her career, she explained. She was worried about "falling off the map" after the accolade.

Actress and Oscar winner Thompson (65, "Howards End") advised her to follow her own feelings and not heed the recommendations of others, Nyong'o shared. "She was the one who encouraged me to do what I wanted to do then. It was a Broadway theater piece at the time."

The actress, who later also appeared in the "Black Panther" films, is currently starring in the horror film "A Quiet Place: Day One".

Nyong'o's career trajectory since then has been nothing short of remarkable. She became a household name in the USA after her critically acclaimed performances in various movies following "12 Years a Slave", including the blockbuster "Black Panther". At present, she's making waves with her role in the horror film "A Quiet Place: Day One.", which has once again showcased her versatility as an actress.

