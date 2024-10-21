Luminous celestial bodies illuminate Academy Museum's grand event.

The weekend event generated over $11 million for the museum, also acknowledging Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Leading the festivities were Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria, and Tyler Perry as hosts. A multitude of celebrities attended, such as Tom Hanks, Kim Kardashian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mikey Madison, Meg Ryan, Joaquin Phoenix, and Steven Spielberg.

Mescal spoke to THR about being chosen alongside Moreno and Tarantino, stating it was "a massive, massive honor."

"Receiving the offer was not anticipated, and I was a bit hesitant due to lacking insight into its context – it was about individuals embarking on their careers and shaping their professional identities," the "Gladiator II" actor explained, who received the Vantage Award. "Once I understood this, I felt incredibly proud to articulate the value of this role and this industry for me."

Spielberg, who worked with Moreno on the "West Side Story" remake, presented her with the Icon Award. John Travolta honored Tarantino, his "Pulp Fiction" director, with the Luminary Award.

Fashion took center stage at the fourth annual gala, with Kardashian revealing details about her outfit on social media.

"Mugler 💔🛠+ Tiffany’s 💎 for the Academy Museum Gala" reads the caption beneath a series of pictures showing her in a striking white bustier with matching coat and captivating accessories.

Kardashian's "All's Fair" co-star Niecy Nash-Betts was showcased in her gown by the Academy Museum's social media page, alongside "Wicked" co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

"They’re just two friends... two good friends... two best friends sharing one incredible evening at the Academy Museum," the caption for the photos of Grande and Erivo read.

Grande also reportedly collaborated with Erivo on stage, performing a couple of songs, including "I’m Here" from the Broadway musical "The Color Purple," which led to Erivo winning best actress in a musical Tony in 2016.

The funds raised during the gala are used to support exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming at the Los Angeles-based museum, which opened in 2021.

The gala offered a plethora of entertainment with performances and speeches from celebrities like Ariana Grande and Grammys winner Cynthia Erivo. The high-energy event was filled with laughter and excitement, making it an unforgettable entertainment extravaganza.

