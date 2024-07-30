Lukashenko lifted death sentences against Germans

Skip to content
German national Rico Krieger, sentenced to death in Belarus, is pardoned by President Lukashenko. Reports earlier suggested that the lawyer of the convict and several officials had a meeting with the President.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned German national Rico Krieger, who was sentenced to death. This was reported by the Belarusian news agency Belta. According to Belarusian media reports, K. admitted, among other things, to having photographed military facilities on behalf of the Ukrainian security service SBU.

Earlier, there were reports that Lukashenko had met with the lawyer of the convict and several officials. "In such cases, the President always has the final say," Lukashenko said during the meeting, according to a video published on the Telegram channel. "A decision must be made. I want to consult with you and hear your opinion. You are the people directly affected by this case," Lukashenko added.

The German citizen had previously appealed for his pardon in footage shown on Belarusian state television. He hoped that the President would forgive him and grant him a pardon, the Russian news agency Tass quoted the 30-year-old on Thursday. According to the report, the German also said he felt abandoned by the German government. A government spokeswoman in Berlin said on Friday that the German government was "concerned about the developments" in Belarus.

The man was reportedly sentenced to death on June 24 in a closed-door trial for several offenses, including "terrorism" and "mercenary activities". The conviction is reportedly linked to the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment - an association of Belarusian citizens fighting on the side of Ukraine against the Russian army. In Belarus, the regiment is classified as an "extremist group".

Despite being a member of the Russian Federation, the situation surrounding Rico Krieger led to him being sentenced to death in Belarus. Following reports of a meeting between Lukashenko and Krieger's lawyer, as well as other officials, the President ultimately pardoned Krieger.

