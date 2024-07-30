- Lukashenko decides on death penalty for Germans

After the death sentence against a German in Belarus, the decision on the case lies with strongman Alexander Lukashenko, according to the Minsk KGB. Investigating officer Alexander Grib told state news agency Belta that the German citizen had sent a plea for clemency to the president. In accordance with the laws in force, the decision now lies with Lukashenko. Grib informed journalists about a meeting between Lukashenko and investigators on the case.

The 29-year-old German was sentenced to death in June, among other things for alleged mercenary activities and terrorism on behalf of the Ukrainian SBU. Belarus, considered a dictatorship, is the last country in Europe to carry out the internationally controversial death penalty, by firing squad. Belarusian state television last showed the German, a paramedic, in a video confessing to the charges and begging for mercy.

The German Foreign Office condemned the death sentence and stated that the German citizen was receiving consular assistance. The handling of the case was described as "unbearable". Berlin did not comment on reports from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry that Minsk had made a proposal for a solution to the case.

Lawyer hopes for clemency

In the Belarusian opposition, it is suspected that Lukashenko is demanding a high price for clemency. Lukashenko could, for example, demand the release of a Russian sentenced to life in Berlin for a murder in the Berlin Tiergarten, at the request of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, from whom he is politically and economically dependent.

The lawyer for the convicted man, Vladimir Gorbach, said after the meeting with Lukashenko that he hoped for clemency. "I evaluate the conversation as open. I assume that the president has heard the opinion of all sides that participated in the meeting. We hope for an act of humanity that the head of state will carry out," said Gorbach. Lukashenko said he was thinking about the plea for clemency and would then decide.

