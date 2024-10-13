Lufthansa's leader foresees a downward trend in Germany's aviation sector.

Initially, Ryanair expands its offerings in Germany substantially, leading Eurowings to decrease its services significantly. Criticizing the "dramatically increased" expenses, Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr expressed concern over the impact on Germany's economic connectivity. He pointed out that the escalating costs at German airports are forcing airlines to shun German airports or cancel crucial connections.

Both Ryanair and Eurowings, the Lufthansa subsidiary, have recently scrapped several flights due to the high financial burden at German airports. The aviation sector has been grumbling about expenses, including airport fees, escalated air traffic tax, and costs for security checks and air traffic control, since May.

Spohr voiced his disapproval towards upcoming government regulations: "For the upcoming years, more solitary national moves are already set in motion – for instance, a mandate for E-Fuels blending, which currently isn't available in sufficient quantities. This will result in a decline in the quality of connectivity for many crucial economic regions, comparatively internationally." E-Fuels are synthetic carbon-based fuels, designed to decrease the carbon emissions of aircraft and minimize their climate impact.

BDL, the aviation industry association, supports utilizing revenue from the increased air traffic tax to promote alternative aviation fuels. They reference the coalition agreement of the traffic light government, which outlines: "Revenues generated from the air traffic tax will aid in promoting the production and use of CO2-neutral electricity-based aviation fuels, as well as funding research, development, and modernization in the aviation sector."

The rise in expenses, including airport fees and air traffic tax, is putting a significant strain on the aviation sector, specifically affecting the economy by forcing airlines like Ryanair and Eurowings to adjust their services. Spohr's concerns about future government regulations, such as the E-Fuels mandate, could further impact Germany's economic connectivity, as these fuels may not be available in sufficient quantities.

Read also: