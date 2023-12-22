Air traffic - Lufthansa subsidiary Discover: Pilots go on warning strike

Immediately before Christmas, the Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union (VC) has called on its members to go on a warning strike at Lufthansa subsidiary Discover Airlines.

According to the union, all departures from Germany between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. will be subject to strike action. The vacation airline, which was founded in 2021, has 24 Airbus aircraft and takes off from the Lufthansa hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

Number of passengers affected unclear

During the period in question, there are eleven Discover flights on the Frankfurt flight schedule, including to long-haul destinations in Florida and the Dominican Republic. In Munich, the company operates under Lufthansa flight numbers. The number of passengers affected is still unclear. A spokeswoman said that the company is working at full speed to minimize the impact on passengers with a replacement flight plan.

According to the union, the reason for the warning strike is the stalled negotiations over the first collective agreement for pilots at the still young subsidiary. The VC had stated the day before that the employers and the union had been on the right track towards reaching at least a partial agreement. However, the employers had "used stalling tactics until the end by pulling concessions off the table again and at the same time demanding new conditions for collective bargaining", criticized VC. Secure framework conditions are needed for cockpit staff.

The company, on the other hand, spoke of "very good, advanced talks". They are on the home stretch to concluding a collective agreement. "Partial agreements have already been reached and there is a clear intention to continue negotiations in January and reach a conclusion quickly," said a spokeswoman. Solutions can only be found at the negotiating table and the company is ready to continue joint talks at any time.

Source: www.stern.de