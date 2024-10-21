Lufthansa extends flight halt to Tel Aviv due to escalating tensions in the Middle East region.

Due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Lufthansa has made some modifications to their flight plan. As revealed in Frankfurt, the ban on flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, has been extended up until November 10. Initially, flights to Tel Aviv were halted until the end of October. Lufthansa's sister company, Eurowings, will maintain this ban until November 30.

This flight restriction likewise affects other Lufthansa Group airlines, such as Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa Cargo, and Swiss, which will be grounded until November 10. Moreover, Lufthansa has decided not to operate flights to the Iranian capital, Tehran, until October 31. Additionally, flights to and from Beirut, Lebanon, have been suspended until November 30.

The underlying cause for these suspension of flights is the continuous volatile situation in the Middle East. The Israeli army is conducting strikes on sites associated with the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. In retaliation, Hezbollah released a barrage of rockets and drones towards northern Israel over the weekend.

The Middle East's volatile situation, with ongoing conflicts, has led to the suspension of flights to Beirut, Lebanon, until November 30. Lufthansa and its sister companies also avoid operating in the Iranian capital, Tehran, until October 31, due to The Middle East's unrest.

Read also: