Lufthansa expands flight suspensions to Beirut and Tel Aviv turfs.

Due to the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, Lufthansa has modified its itinerary once more. The carrier has prolonged its halt on trips to Beirut, Lebanon, lasting until November's end. Previously, the suspension was set until October 26. Correspondingly, Lufthansa's pause on flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, has been extended until October 31, as per the organization's statement.

Lufthansa's plans to fly to Tehran, Iran, have been postponed until October 14. The Lufthansa Group will remain vigilant, monitoring the situation closely and reevaluating its position in the near future. Comprising airlines like Eurowings, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, and Brussels Airlines, the group will adapt accordingly.

The tensions in the Middle East have intensified lately. The Israeli military announced initiating a ground operation against the Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon during the night.

Given the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the European Union has expressed concerns about the safety of its airlines operating in the region. The European Union has urged Lufthansa and other airlines in the Lufthansa Group to exercise extreme caution.

