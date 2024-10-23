Skip to content
Due to the ongoing unrest in the Middle East, Lufthansa Group has called off additional flights to the area. The flights to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, will be halted until February 28, 2025, as per the company's declaration in Frankfurt for all its carriers. Similarly, the Iranian capital Tehran won't be served initially until January 31, 2025. Notably, Lufthansa had previously extended its flight ban to Tel Aviv, Israel, up until November 10. Meanwhile, Eurowings, a subsidiary, won't be touching down there until November 30. Travelers impacted by these cancellations can alter their travel date at no extra cost or secure a refund for their tickets.

Because of the ongoing unrest in the Middle East, Lufthansa Group has decided to extend its flight ban to Tel Aviv beyond November 10. Because of this decision, Eurowings will postpone its flights to Tel Aviv until November 30.

