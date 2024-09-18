Skip to content
Lufthansa Cargo's software update has caused a halt in its airline's operational activities.

Lufthansa Cargo's Software Overhaul Led to a Complete Stop in Freighter Operations
A tech glitch at Lufthansa Cargo's central IT system has brought their operations to a halt in key sectors. Overnight Monday, the system encountered issues that put a halt on managing imports and exports at their major hubs in Frankfurt and Munich. The suspension lasted until Tuesday evening as stated on the airline's site. The issue has been remedied, as per a representative who spoke up on Wednesday, expecting normal functions to restart later in the day.

As revealed earlier by Aero.de, it was their main IT system that was causing the trouble with shipments.

The spokesperson assured there would be no flight cancellations on Wednesday. Nevertheless, there's still a pile-up in shipments. Their announcement from Tuesday night hinted at possible flight cancellations and even certain traffic limitations in Europe continuing until Friday evening.

The technical issue with Lufthansa Cargo's main IT system, as reported by Aero.de, severely impacted their ability to manage shipments effectively. Despite the system being fixed and operations resuming, there's still a backlog of deliveries due to the disruption.

