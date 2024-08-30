- Lufthansa Cargo Experiences No Aircraft Fires

Following the questionable blaze at DHL's hub in Leipzig, Germany's leading air freight service provider, Lufthansa Cargo, has boosted its security measures. Yet, there haven't been any arson incidents at their own facilities, as confirmed by an airport representative in Frankfurt.

Air cargo transportation is governed by rigorous safety guidelines that are continuously reviewed. The company chose not to disclose additional details, mentioning their close cooperation with law enforcement agencies. Frankfurt supersedes Leipzig as Germany's primary cargo airport.

Two incidents involving DHL's cargo deliveries have triggered official probes into supposed sabotage activities. Authorities are on guard against unconventional flammable devices that have been secretly delivered via cargo carriers by unknown parties. The possibility of Russian sabotage is not being dismissed in security circles.

In response to these incidents, the European Union's aviation safety watchdog, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), has expressed concern. The Commission shall adopt implementing acts laying down the rules for the application of this Regulation to enhance security measures within the air cargo industry.

