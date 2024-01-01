Skip to content
Ludwigslust Castle damaged with pyrotechnics

Ludwigslust Castle was bombarded with pyrotechnics and damaged on New Year's Eve. Two suspects, aged 27 and 28, were arrested, the police announced on Monday night. They were under the influence of alcohol. The police estimated the damage at 1000 euros.

Ludwigslust Palace and town were built in the second half of the 18th century by Duke Frederick the Pious, who moved his residence there from Schwerin. The Dukes of Mecklenburg resided in Ludwigslust for 70 years before the court moved back to Schwerin in the middle of the 19th century. However, the ducal family continued to use the palace until 1945.

