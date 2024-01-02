Basketball Champions League - Ludwigsburg wins intermediate round match in Champions League

The MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg basketball team has taken a big step towards the second group stage of the Champions League. The Bundesliga club won 82:63 (40:33) against Turkish representative Darüşşafaka Istanbul in the play-in games on Tuesday evening. Jayvon Graves was the best scorer with 21 points.

The intermediate round will be played in best-of-three mode. Ludwigsburg therefore only needs one more win. The next game will take place in Istanbul on January 10 (6 p.m./Dyn).

Whereas the first two quarters were still fairly evenly poised, the team of Head Coach Josh King laid the foundation for victory in the third period. In particular, the home side was more focused in offense and defense under the basket and shot more accurately. Ludwigsburg went into the final quarter with a 20-point lead and the MHP Giants did not let anything else get in their way.

Source: www.stern.de