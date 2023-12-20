Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbaden-württembergludwigsburgbasketballintermediate roundchampions leagueaek athens

Ludwigsburg reaches intermediate round

The MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg basketball team has reached the intermediate round of the Champions League. The team of Head Coach Josh King defeated Greek club AEK Athens 83:79 (35:38) on Wednesday to finish second in Group D. From January 2, 2024, the Bundesliga club will fight for a place in the...

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
Ludwigsburg coach Josh King reacts on the sideline. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Ludwigsburg coach Josh King reacts on the sideline. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Basketball Champions League - Ludwigsburg reaches intermediate round

The MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg basketball team has reached the intermediate round of the Champions League. The team of Head Coach Josh King defeated Greek club AEK Athens 83:79 (35:38) on Wednesday to finish second in Group D. From January 2, 2024, the Bundesliga club will fight for a place in the second group stage in a best-of-three play-in.

There were constant lead changes in a game that was evenly poised for a long time. Thanks to 17 points from Jayvon Graves, the home side went into the final period with a one-point lead. Ludwigsburg had the stronger nerves there and secured the victory it needed. Graves excelled with a total of 24 points.

Champions League match statistics

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public