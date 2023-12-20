Basketball Champions League - Ludwigsburg reaches intermediate round

The MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg basketball team has reached the intermediate round of the Champions League. The team of Head Coach Josh King defeated Greek club AEK Athens 83:79 (35:38) on Wednesday to finish second in Group D. From January 2, 2024, the Bundesliga club will fight for a place in the second group stage in a best-of-three play-in.

There were constant lead changes in a game that was evenly poised for a long time. Thanks to 17 points from Jayvon Graves, the home side went into the final period with a one-point lead. Ludwigsburg had the stronger nerves there and secured the victory it needed. Graves excelled with a total of 24 points.

Champions League match statistics

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de