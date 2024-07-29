Gambling - Ludwigsburg District: Six-number lottery win of millions

A woman from the Ludwigsburg circle can rejoice over a lottery win of over one million Euro. She marked the six correct numbers during the weekend at the classic "6 aus 49," as Lotto Baden-Württemberg announced. The Superzahl 3 was reportedly the only number missing to crack the grand jackpot.

The woman had her Lotto customer card with her during the drawing, as stated. Her 1,084,689.10 Euro would therefore be automatically transferred to her in the coming days.

Nationwide, there was only one other win in the same prize category during the weekend. The probability of a win was reportedly 1 in 15.5 million according to Lotto Baden-Württemberg. The next drawing for the jackpot of around five million Euro is scheduled for the end of August. The chance of winning here was 1 in 140 million.

