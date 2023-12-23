"The festival of love" - Ludicrous continuation of the improv success

Following the success of the improv mini-series "Das Begräbnis" (2022, six episodes), which revolved around the funeral of the head of the family and was set in Mecklenburg, the Christmas sequel "Das Fest der Liebe" is now set for the Swabian part of the family. Das Erste will be showing the four new episodes, which were again directed by Grimme Award winner Jan Georg Schütte (61), on Saturday (23.12.) from 17:15 in the early evening program.

A sleeve connects East and West

This time, the North German brothers Mario (Charly Hübner, 51) and Thorsten Meurer (Devid Striesow, 50) set off for the Ländle with Thorsten's daughter Jäcki/Jaqueline Hell (Luise von Finckh, 29), thick sausages in a jar and a bucket of potato salad. There they want to celebrate Christmas with their sister Sabine Meurer-Streuble (Claudia Michelsen, 54) and her wealthy business family.

And while Alexander Streuble (Oliver Wnuk, 47) almost gets carried away with the Christmas preparations - there's hearty goose, sweet macarons and lots of alcohol - the rest of the family members uncover a scandal. At the center of which is a sleeve connecting East and West pipes. Master plumber Mario has invented this solution to what appears to be a major problem in the plumbing trade - but unfortunately he hasn't patented it.

The southern German part of the family in the beautiful big house includes some new additions to the improv dream team: Andrea Sawatzki (60), Nicole Heesters (86), Wolf-Dietrich Sprenger (81) and Lena Klenke (27), who, as the spoiled child of rich but full-time working parents, has always felt neglected and, most recently, not so comfortable in the USA either. Out of this grief, a boozy idea, or in this case a champagne idea, is born ...

Jan Georg Schütte - who can also be seen in front of the camera as the soul-soothing Ben - and his colleagues once again serve up successful improv entertainment with witty to absurd ideas and peppery dialog in a Christmassy atmosphere.

Which family event could be improvised next?

And how could things continue after the funeral and Christmas for the extended family that unites East-West and North-South in a potential sequel?

"In my family, I still remember my parents' diamond wedding anniversary. We were all standing around the two old people, my mother was beaming a bit dottily and making cheeky remarks. Very funny and very touching. Her last performance before she died," improv star Schütte answers the broadcaster's question. And he adds: "A wedding as a movie or series has been in my head for a while. Something is brewing ..."

