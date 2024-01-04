Competitions - Lucky lottery winners: "Enormous winnings in the millions" in 2023

Lucky lottery players in Hamburg won a total of around 224 million euros last year. "The prize money distributed in Hamburg in 2023 was particularly high due to four enormous million-euro wins," said Lotto Managing Director Michael Heinrich on Thursday. A total of 22 winners were able to enjoy more than 100,000 euros.

According to the figures, Hamburg residents spent around 172.1 million euros on tickets for the state lotteries. This corresponds to an increase in stakes of around 4.5 percent compared to the previous year. Lotto 6aus49 accounted for 48 percent of the total stake.

According to the information provided, the municipal lottery company transfers a large proportion of its proceeds to the Hanseatic city as public welfare contributions. "Around 56 million euros flow into the Hamburg budget each year in the form of concession fees, lottery tax and profit transfers," the company continued.

Source: www.stern.de