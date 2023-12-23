"Let's Dance" stars - Luca and Christina Hänni - baby news for Christmas

Luca Hänni and Christina Luft met and fell in love in the 13th season of the RTL dance show"Let's Dance". Now the two, who are now married, are becoming parents for the first time. Both the 29-year-old singer and the 33-year-old professional dancer announced the news in a joint post on Instagram. "We have something to tell you," Christina also wrote in one of her stories, complete with feeding bottle, and linked to the couple's corresponding entry.

In the slideshow, the musician touches the already clearly visible baby bump of his sweetheart with his hand, while they smile at each other and look into each other's eyes in love. They added the hashtag #babyloading and a few emojis - including, of course, the baby bottle again.

In two further snapshots on what appears to be their sofa at home, the two can be seen playing with the camera and trying to show off their baby bump. Always with a big smile on their faces and perfectly staged tummies, of course. The couple have not yet revealed any more details or information, such as the planned date of birth or even the sex of the child.

Of course, there have already been numerous congratulations from celebrities. The "Let's Dance" judges Joachim Llambi (59) and Motsi Mabuse (42) as well as Stefano Zarrella (33) and Evelyn Burdecki (35) have also sent their congratulations.

Luca Hänni and Christina Luft got married in August 2023

Luca Hänni and his "Let's Dance" partner, then named Christina Luft, initially came third in the RTL show at the beginning of 2020. A few months after the grand finale, the two announced that they were officially a couple. The two then bought a house and moved in together in the Swiss home of the former winner of the casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" (2012). Hänni and Luft got engaged in January of last year, followed by their wedding in summer 2023.

Source: www.stern.de