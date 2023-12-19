3rd league - Lübeck double strike ensures victory in Sandhausen

VfB Lübeck have celebrated an important victory in the relegation battle in the 3rd Football League with a win at SV Sandhausen. On Tuesday evening, the team of interim coach Bastian Reinhardt won 2:1 (2:0) at the Stadion am Hardtwald. Manuel Farrona Pulido (17th minute) and Tarik Gözüsirin (20th minute) scored for Lübeck. Sandhausen's Livan Burcu's goal (89') came too late to turn the game around. It was VfB's first win in almost two months.

Lübeck positioned themselves deep in their own half and allowed Sandhausen to control the game. The hosts were unable to capitalize on their dominance. Instead, Lübeck shocked Sandhausen with a double strike. Burcu was able to reduce the deficit shortly before the final whistle, but VfB went into the winter break with three points.

Squad VfB Lübeck Schedule VfB Lübeck Match information

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de