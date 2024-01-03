Support - Lower Saxony wants to examine flood aid

Lower Saxony's state government wants to examine how those affected by the floods can be helped financially. This was announced by Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) in Hanover on Wednesday. However, it was not yet possible to quantify the majority of the damage because they were still under water, said the Minister President. According to Weil, one possibility could be so-called equity payments. These existed during the 2017 floods. According to Weil, these payments amounted to ten million euros at the time. He did not initially name a figure for the possible new aid.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de