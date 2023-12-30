Flood - Lower Saxony sees itself well positioned with rescue services

Lower Saxony considers itself to be well equipped with rescue workers in the flood situation. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior told the German Press Agency on Saturday that it was assumed that the situation could be managed with its own resources, even over New Year's Eve. Tens of thousands of helpers have been working continuously for days.

A federal police helicopter was deployed to provide support. The spokesman said that the state had also asked for help from the German Armed Forces. So far, this has involved so-called tactical relocations, which means that helicopters can be on site more quickly if necessary. A Bundeswehr helicopter has not yet been deployed.

The situation remains tense in some places - for example in the north-west in the Oldenburg area and in the districts of Celle, Vechta and Osterholz. According to the spokesperson, the flood situation in the south-east of the country has eased to some extent.

Source: www.stern.de