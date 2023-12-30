Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanylower saxonyweatherfloodbad weather

Lower Saxony sees itself well positioned with rescue services

Lower Saxony considers itself to be well equipped with rescue workers in the flood situation. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior told the German Press Agency on Saturday that it was assumed that the situation could be managed with its own resources, even over New Year's Eve. Tens...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
A barrier with flutter tape at the river "Hollener Ehe" on the dyke. The situation there has eased....aussiedlerbote.de
A barrier with flutter tape at the river "Hollener Ehe" on the dyke. The situation there has eased somewhat at the moment. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood - Lower Saxony sees itself well positioned with rescue services

Lower Saxony considers itself to be well equipped with rescue workers in the flood situation. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior told the German Press Agency on Saturday that it was assumed that the situation could be managed with its own resources, even over New Year's Eve. Tens of thousands of helpers have been working continuously for days.

A federal police helicopter was deployed to provide support. The spokesman said that the state had also asked for help from the German Armed Forces. So far, this has involved so-called tactical relocations, which means that helicopters can be on site more quickly if necessary. A Bundeswehr helicopter has not yet been deployed.

The situation remains tense in some places - for example in the north-west in the Oldenburg area and in the districts of Celle, Vechta and Osterholz. According to the spokesperson, the flood situation in the south-east of the country has eased to some extent.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Mourning for the 30-year-old woman who was killed in a knife attack by a mentally ill man in....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack by patient: no access to files for SPD

Following a fatal knife attack in Wiesloch (Rhine-Neckar district), the SPD in the state parliament has reportedly failed in its attempt to view the patient files of the suspected perpetrator from the prison. When weighing up parliamentary information rights against the fundamental right to...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
Passengers waiting for their train at the station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Streetcars in Würzburg still at a standstill

Streetcar services in Würzburg will remain restricted into the new year. Unfortunately, the Würzburger Versorgungs- und Verkehrs-GmbH (WVV) website states that restrictions are expected to continue for several weeks beyond the turn of the year. Most of the streetcars in Würzburg have been at a...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

Mourning for the 30-year-old woman who was killed in a knife attack by a mentally ill man in....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack by patient: no access to files for SPD

Following a fatal knife attack in Wiesloch (Rhine-Neckar district), the SPD in the state parliament has reportedly failed in its attempt to view the patient files of the suspected perpetrator from the prison. When weighing up parliamentary information rights against the fundamental right to...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public