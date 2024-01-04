Argar policy - Lower Saxony calls for agricultural austerity plans to be abandoned

Lower Saxony's state government is taking the side of agriculture in the dispute over the federal government's agricultural austerity plans. Together with five industry associations, Minister President Stephan Weil (SPD) and Agriculture Minister Miriam Staudte (Greens) called on the federal government and the governing factions in the Bundestag to stop the plans on Thursday. The leaders of the traffic light coalition had agreed to increase the tax on agricultural diesel and to introduce vehicle taxes for agricultural vehicles.

Weil criticized that agriculture - one of the most important economic sectors in Lower Saxony - would be disproportionately burdened by the federal government's austerity package. "Lower Saxony is a very important agricultural state," said Weil. "We as the state government expressly want it to stay that way."

The appeal was supported by the Landvolk, the Arbeitsgemeinschaft bäuerliche Landwirtschaft, the Land schafft Verbindung organization, the Bund der deutschen Milchviehhalter and the Landesvereinigung ökologischer Landbau.

According to the state government, Lower Saxony is the number one agricultural state in Germany in terms of production value. Livestock farming for the production of meat, milk and eggs plays a major role in this.

Source: www.stern.de