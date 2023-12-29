Lower Saxony asks Bundeswehr for support due to flooding

So far, however, no support has been provided as a result of the request, the spokesperson continued. He named the area around Oldenburg and the region north of Hanover as possible areas of operation. "First and foremost, it's about securing dykes," said the spokesperson. However, personnel and material transports and, if necessary, evacuations of people at risk are also possible. However, this last request was initially only made as a precautionary measure.

According to Der Spiegel, if dykes are softened or even break, the helicopters should drop textile containers filled with building materials. This was intended to stabilize the dykes and slow down the flow of water. In many places, the water had already softened them so much that helpers could no longer reach them with vehicles.

Many rivers in Lower Saxony are currently flooding after heavy rainfall and, in some cases, due to melting snow in the Harz Mountains. State Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) spoke of a "very, very tense situation" on Deutschlandfunk radio this morning.

