First name expert - Lower Saxony and Bremen: Ella and Noah most popular first names

According to a ranking list, Ella and Noah are the most popular first names in Lower Saxony and Bremen. The names top the list compiled by amateur name researcher Knud Bielefeld in 2023. The first name expert published the hit list on Friday in Ahrensburg (Schleswig-Holstein), the ranking is available to the German Press Agency. This means that the previous leaders have been replaced: Mia and Finn topped the statistics for the region last year.

Nationwide, Emilia and Noah are in first place in 2023 - as they were in 2022. The other girls' names in Lower Saxony and Bremen were Hannah, Emilia, Lia and Emma. Henry, Finn, Matteo and Liam also made it into the top 5 for boys' names.

According to the name researcher, typical first names for Lower Saxony are Ebba, Fenna, Janno, Jost, Leevke and Tjark. Compared to other federal states, these names are much more common there. However, they are not the most common first names. The names Fiete, Henry, Leano, Luna, Malia and Maya are typical of Bremen, the smallest federal state.

To evaluate the most popular names, Bielefeld said it randomly analyzed data from registry offices and maternity clinics. For the year 2023, the amateur name researcher recorded more than 280,000 birth registrations from all over Germany. This corresponds to around 40 percent of all babies born in Germany.

Website of Knud Bielefeld

Source: www.stern.de