It's been a challenging few weeks for the Southeastern United States. Here's how to assist survivors of Hurricane Mitchell and Hurricane Harper.

Discounted Airfares

Every wallet needs a break. A new Travel Trends 2026 report by flight comparison site Skyscanner has unveiled the destinations with the most significant airfare price reductions from the United States over the past year.

Leading the pack is the Mediterranean resort city of Nice, a favorite haunt for visitors to the French Riviera. Ticket prices to the city decreased by 27% during the first half of 2025, versus the same period the year prior.

Craving Caribbean sunshine? Then check out the reduced fares to Castries, St. Lucia (No. 2), and Bridgetown, Barbados (No. 3), which have dropped by 25% and 24% respectively.

Following its devastating earthquake in 2024, Morocco has been actively reviving its tourism industry and welcoming visitors. Fares to its capital, Rabat, have dropped by 24%, meaning you'll have more dough to spend when you arrive.

Completing the top five is a domestic US destination: Fargo, North Dakota (-24%). Known more for being the title of a popular film and TV series than as a travel destination, it has an underrated arts scene, friendly locals, and top-notch craft beer and cider.

Animal Antics

It's been an exciting month for our animal friends.

Alaska's Hefty Bear Week once again grabbed the nation's attention. The final, intense match saw a mother bear regain her title by defeating the bear responsible for killing one of her cubs this summer.

A small town in Argentina has been overrun by screeching parrots — have a look — and a woman in Washington state had to dial 911 after finding herself surrounded by more than 100 ravenous raccoons.

In northern Thailand, about 100 freed elephants escaped flash floods at a sanctuary, and a New York woman took a lengthy 18.5-hour journey to a zoo south of Bangkok to meet a celebrity hippopotamus that reminded her of Taylor Swift.

Lastly, a lone koala was spotted wandering around a train station in Sydney. Despite escaping the station unharmed, koalas in that region are classified as an endangered species. Safe travels, little buddy.

The Adventure of Travel

Earlier this month, an American WWII bomb exploded at a Japanese airport, causing a massive crater in a taxiway, and 184 airline passengers and crew had to be evacuated following a Boeing plane fire on a runway. And the travel headaches didn't stop there.

Flames were spotted beneath a Frontier Airlines plane as it made a rough landing in Las Vegas on Sunday, and a computer malfunction with the shuttle train service caused chaos Monday morning at the world's busiest airport, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International.

Qantas Airways expressed regret after an X-rated R-rated film played on every screen during a recent Sydney-Tokyo flight, and two women claim they were kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight simply because they were wearing bare midriffs.

We can't guarantee a trip will go smoothly, but we can cushion the blow of travel setbacks by packing strategically. Our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, have this compilation of 17 frequent flyer necessities.

A Taste of Home

Bakers at a US Army base in South Korea have the secret formula for Krispy Kreme doughnuts to provide our troops with a genuine taste of home.

Craving comfort foods from home while abroad? There might be deep-rooted reasons we yearn for certain flavors. Here's the science behind it.

In Case You Missed It

A teen from Nepal set a new record by summiting the world's 14 highest peaks.

Yet, not one of those mountains is the closest point to the stars on planet Earth. Here's where that is.

“Life is never dull.”

That's the summary from the couple who left Canada to live in former Soviet Central Asia.

We hit it off at the bar on vacation.

Then he sent me an unexpected message.

