- Low risk of Mpox

The World Health Organization (WHO) has activated its highest alert level due to a new variant of the Mpox virus in Africa, but the local health authority considers the risk to Lower Saxony to be low. Since the increase in Mpox cases in Lower Saxony in May 2022, the number of cases has significantly decreased since August 2022 due to intensive public health efforts: there were 58 reported cases in 2022, 2 in 2023, and only one so far this year (as of August 14).

These are cases of the 2B clade, as the authority reported. The new virus variant of clade I, associated with the outbreak in Africa, has not yet been detected in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute currently assesses the risk to the general population in Germany as low. The local health authority (NLGA) shares this assessment.

"The NLGA does not currently see an increased risk for Lower Saxony based on the new WHO situation assessment," said President Fabian Feil. The situation is being closely monitored in collaboration with health authorities and the RKI.

A limited outbreak is still possible, but a strong increase in case numbers like in 2022 is not currently expected, according to the RKI's assessment. Given the availability of an effective vaccine, unvaccinated individuals at risk of infection should get vaccinated, as advised by the local health authority. This includes adult men who have sex with men and frequently change partners, as well as laboratory staff working with infectious samples.

Vaccine against classic smallpox protects

To prevent infections, they must be detected early. Physicians should consider Mpox in individuals with unexplained pox-like skin changes, especially if they are travelers from Central Africa. The virus is related to the classic smallpox virus and causes skin rash and fever, and can be fatal for children. The smallpox vaccine also protects against infection with the Mpox virus.

Mpox was previously known as monkeypox because it was first detected in monkeys. The WHO has changed the name to avoid discrimination associated with naming diseases after animals or regions where they were discovered.

