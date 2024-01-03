Hochtaunus district - "Love scamming": Woman defrauded of 35,000 euros on the internet

A 50-year-old woman from Bad Homburg vor der Höhe in the Hochtaunus district has lost around 35,000 euros in an internet scam. It was a case of so-called love scamming, as the police reported on Wednesday. In this online scam, fraudsters contact women on dating portals or social networks and profess their supposed love before asking for money under a pretext.

This was also the case with the 50-year-old woman from the Hochtaunus district. According to the police, she transferred money to a fraudster posing as an American civil engineer. According to the information provided, he claimed to be stuck in Turkey and to need money for building materials for his construction projects. After transferring the money, the man immediately broke off contact with the woman.

