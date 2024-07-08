Brad Pitt - Love performance with girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt (60) and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon (34) made a rare public appearance together. They were seen hand in hand at the Formula-1 race in Great Britain. In the photos, the Oscar winner is seen leading the jewelry designer through the crowd at Silverstone.

Pitt wore a yellow jacket with a zipper, matching light pants, a white T-shirt, a striped light hat, and sunglasses. His partner appeared in a short, baby blue dress with long sleeves, which she paired with black boots, a golden necklace, and also sunglasses.

Two years together?

Rumors of a relationship between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first surfaced in November 2022, when they attended a concert in Los Angeles together. According to US media reports, they had allegedly been together "for a few months" at that time. Pitt introduced the designer from New Jersey to his circle as his "girlfriend," it is reported. In February, "People" magazine reported that de Ramon had recently moved in with Pitt and was "happier than ever" with him.

The film star was previously married to Angelina Jolie (49), with whom he has six children in common: Maddox (22), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and the twins Knox and Vivienne (15). The pair separated in September 2016, and there has been a bitter divorce battle since then.

Pitt is reportedly dating Ines de Ramon for the first time seriously since his marriage. She also has a famous ex-husband. The 34-year-old was married to "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley (41) from 2019 to 2022.

Brad Pitt films racing movie

The fact that Brad Pitt was at the Formula-1 race with his partner may also have professional reasons. His new racing movie project is reportedly gaining momentum. Apple Films announced further details about the project on Friday (5. July). The film is reportedly called "F1." Apple Original Films also unveiled the first poster. It shows the release date in the summer of 2025, as well as Brad Pitt wearing a racing helmet.

Pitt plays the lead role of Sonny Hayes, a former driver who returns to Formula 1. Damson Idris (32) portrays an up-and-coming driver, with Pitt's character serving as his mentor. The owner of their team is portrayed by Javier Bardem (55). "Outlander" star Tobias Menzies (50) and Kerry Condon (41) also appear in the film. Joseph Kosinski (50) directs, and Jerry Bruckheimer (80) is producing.

Ines de Ramon, hailing from New Jersey, has been in a relationship with Brad Pitt for over two years, as rumors suggested in November 2022, when they attended a concert together in Los Angeles. During their visit to Great Britain for the Formula 1 race, Ines de Ramon was seen supporting her boyfriend, Brad Pitt, wearing a short, baby blue dress with long sleeves and matching accessories. Prior to her relationship with Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon was married to "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022. Brad Pitt, who is currently filming a racing movie called "F1," was also spotted at the Formula 1 race in Great Britain, possibly for professional reasons, as reported by Apple Films.

Read also: