Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
societyNewsanniversarymoviedementialos angelesloveemma hemingemma heming willisusabruce willisinstagrampeople

"Love grows": Bruce Willis' wife on their 16th anniversary

"Love only continues to grow": the wife of Hollywood star Bruce Willis, who suffers from dementia, posts photos on Instagram and talks about her feelings.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming-Willis in New York in 2017. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming-Willis in New York in 2017. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

People - "Love grows": Bruce Willis' wife on their 16th anniversary

Emma Heming Willis (45), the wife of Hollywood star Bruce Willis (68), who suffers from dementia, has shared photos together to mark their anniversary. "16 years with this special man," the British-born actress wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of her and the star hugging and kissing.

According to the industry magazine "People", the couple, who married in 2009 and have two daughters together, got together in December 2007. "My love and admiration for him only continues to grow," wrote Heming Willis. She also reported in her story that she cried on the phone to her friend on their anniversary.

In February, the family announced that the former action star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). In September, Heming Willis then spoke about her husband's illness in a television interview. "It's hard for the person with the diagnosis, it's also hard for the family," she said on the "Today" show on NBC.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest