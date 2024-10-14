Love and Eros aren't on the same page.

Eros Ramazzotti, at the ripe age of 60, finds himself single once again. His relationship with Dalila Gelsomino, who's nearly half his age, has come to an end after approximately two years. Gelsomino, now 35, confirmed the split herself on her Instagram.

There's been chat about troubles in their relationship in the Italian media for quite some time. Gelsomino finally broke her silence on the issue, posting a lengthy message explaining why she and Ramazzotti are no longer together.

"We weren't happy together anymore," she writes, among other things. This unhappiness had been brewing between them for quite a while before the split. Gelsomino talks about "months of excruciating pain and deafening silence." She had given it her all to keep the relationship going, but there are moments when life teaches you to let go.

She also attributes the public scrutiny of their relationship as a negative factor. "Nobody warns you about what it's like to be in the limelight. I can verify that it's not fun. Real life is about truth, not ideologies and stereotypes," she explains.

Despite the split, Gelsomino has no regrets. "Eros continues to be a significant figure in my life, and our relationship is one of the best lessons I've ever learned," she says, concluding: "Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn."

Gelsomino and Ramazzotti first crossed paths and fell in love in Mexico about two years ago. She accompanied him on his "Battito Infinito" world tour.

This isn't the first time Ramazzotti's love life has taken a turn for the worse. The musician has been through two failed marriages. He was married to presenter Michelle Hunziker from 1998 to 2009, and to Marica Pellegrinelli from 2014 to 2019.

As for Hunziker, her love life has been just as tumultuous since her split from Ramazzotti. Her second marriage to fashion heir Tomaso Trussardi also ended in divorce. Her relationship with doctor Alessandro Carollo is now also over.

Many celebrity couples face the scrutiny of the public eye, and Gelsomino highlights this as a challenge in her relationship with Ramazzotti. Despite their split, Gelsomino considers her time with Ramazzotti one of her best lessons, highlighting the diverse experiences of frequent celebrity couplings.

