Louisiana's Governor initiates displacement of New Orleans' homeless settlement before Taylor Swift's concerts this weekend.

Various homeless settlements in downtown New Orleans have been relocated over the past few days, as instructed by Governor Jeff Landry of Louisiana.

Authorities from Louisiana State Police direct residents of a transient settlement to relocate to a designated alternative site, carrying out a sweep prior to the Taylor Swift concert happening in New Orleans on October 23, 2024.

"I'll put it plain and simple, we want our streets cleaned up," Landry stated to CNN on a Friday release. It seems reasonable at this point to gather the homeless camps into one location, where we can then offer them shelter and help them leave the streets.

About 75 individuals had been residing beneath an overpass, as the Louisiana State Police informed the Associated Press. They were relocated approximately two blocks away on a Wednesday, as stated by the state police.

Landry is teaming up with the state police and local authorities to tackle the "issue" of homelessness in New Orleans, as noted by a rep from Landry's office, Kate Kelly, to CNN affiliate WVUE on Thursday.

According to Landry, New Orleans is preparing to host Taylor Swift and Super Bowl LIX. We aim to present the city at its finest when it's under the world spotlight.

Approximately 150,000 people are expected to visit the Central Business District and French Quarter this weekend for Swift's shows at the Caesars Superdome.

A representative for Swift did not immediately react to CNN's request for comment.

However, advocates for the homeless in New Orleans argue that the relocation occurred without prior notice and disturbed plans to house people.

"Many residents who were supposed to receive housing next month through Home For Good, a multi-agency initiative, have been disrupted," New Orleans City Councilmember Lesli Harris, who represents the district where the Superdome is located in downtown New Orleans, told social media.

"The new state-approved encampment located near Home Depot on Calliope lacks basic health and safety facilities such as portable toilets or trash cans," Harris added in a post Thursday.

Some individuals living in those communities claim their personal belongings, including medication, clothing, and documentation, were discarded, as per Harris.

State police, who carried out the breakup, said in a statement Friday that they are devoted to the safety of everyone, including the homeless community.

Moving individuals provides better access to services and creates a safer environment, as noted by spokesperson Kate Stegall to CNN.

It's crucial to remember that residing on state property is illegal, and state police are dedicated to ensuring the safety of both the homeless and the broader community while maintaining public infrastructure, Stegall added.

Landry mentioned that they, as a team with the state police and local authorities, are addressing the issue of homelessness in New Orleans. Us, as concerned individuals or advocates, should discuss the importance of providing prior notice and ensuring the safety of relocated homeless individuals.

Despite the state police's statement about their dedication to the safety of the homeless community, it's crucial for us to ensure that their relocation does not result in the loss of personal belongings, such as medication, clothing, and documentation.

Individuals residing in a transient settlement collect their possessions after receiving orders from Louisiana State authorities to relocate to a different pre-appointed site. This relocation was carried out prior to a Taylor Swift concert in New Orleans, on October 23, 2024, during a comprehensive sweep.

