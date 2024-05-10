Louisiana's congressional map dispute enters Supreme Court as Black voters seek support

The emergency appeal has once again brought race into focus in a high court case - with a high stakes deadline. Louisiana officials are asking for a decision by May 15 to accommodate this year's elections.

The case raises crucial questions about how mapmakers should approach race when redrawing congressional boundaries every decade. The Supreme Court's ruling could affect not only Louisiana, but also the overall control of the US House, considering the Republicans' narrow majority in this chamber.

At the heart of the matter is a map created by state lawmakers, which included a second majority African American district in their six-district congressional plan. However, a conservative-leaning lower court decided against this map last week, leaving Louisiana without a new map for the upcoming elections, according to civil rights groups.

They emphasize that Black voters have already had to vote using a map that lower courts deemed unlawful, pointing to a separate ruling where a congressional map with only one majority-Black district likely broke the Voting Rights Act.

Civil rights groups asked the Supreme Court to step in "to ensure that harm is not repeated."

The Court could decide to let the newly drawn congressional districts be used in 2024's election. Alternatively, it could reject the emergency appeal, which might lead the state's GOP-controlled legislature or a conservative-leaning lower court to redraw the map.

The lawsuit, filed in January by 12 voters identifying themselves as "non-African American," accuses the state of breaching the equal protection clause when they created a second majority-Black district. After the 2020 census, Louisiana's initial map featured only one majority-Black district, despite African Americans making up almost a third of the state's population.

A group of Black voters sued over this map in 2022, successfully stopping its use through a preliminary order from a judge who thought it might violate the Voting Rights Act. The case then went to the Supreme Court, which paused the litigation while it dealt with a similar redistricting appeal from Alabama (Allen v. Milligan).

In mid-2023, the Supreme Court issued a surprising 5-4 decision in the Alabama case, finding the state's map violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by diluting Black voting power. The Court then sent Louisiana's case back to a lower court, and the Republican-controlled legislature drew a new map.

This new map, created within days, stretched across approximately 250 miles from Shreveport to Baton Rouge and included approximately 54% Black voters in the sixth district. While the Republicans emphasized their desire to provide a second majority-Black district, discussions around map redrawing also focused on protecting specific congressional incumbents, particularly the incumbents in House GOP leadership, Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

The new lawsuit throws into question a topic that has been debated many times in the Supreme Court - how deeply policymakers can take race into account in their attempts to address historical and systemic racism. While state officials are allowed to consider race in mapping if it doesn't become the primary factor, supporters of the new map argue that Louisiana has a "compelling interest" in complying with the Voting Rights Act, which permits a limited consideration of race.

In contrast, a federal court ruled last week that Louisiana lawmakers overstepped their boundaries, creating a racial gerrymander as they reshaped the 6th District. In a 2-1 ruling, the two judges in the majority were both Trump appointees and the third, who dissented, was a Clinton nominee.

Earlier this week, the lower court set a deadline for the state legislature to redraw the map, requiring them to complete it by early June. If the legislature fails to reach this deadline, the court will create its own map.

The Supreme Court is currently reviewing another equal protection challenge, this one related to South Carolina's congressional maps. The South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP and a Black voter named Taiwan Scott argue that the use of race was the primary factor in the map's creation and that the state purposefully diluted Black voting power.

The federal court agreed last year and described the revised map as a "bleaching of African American voters." The justices heard arguments about this South Carolina map in October and are expected to make a ruling before July.

Due to the delay in the Supreme Court's decision, the lower court has allowed the 2024 elections to go on using the previously deemed unconstitutional map.

